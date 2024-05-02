BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RED ALERT REPORT: THE HEART OF DARKNESS -- CHRISTOPHER JAMES
SGT Report


Christopher James returns to SGT Report to discuss the TREASON, war mongering and the death agendas we are witnessing in Washington DC, Canada and the EU.


HHS Accepting Public Comments on WHO's Pandemic Treaty Until May 3rd

https://www.activistpost.com/2024/05/immediate-action-needed-hhs-is-accepting-public-comments-on-the-whos-global-pandemic-treaty-until-friday-may-3rd.html


Evidence of MASSIVE microwave pulses via Nexrad Satellite imagery

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHzV49tTqrU


Greg Reese on Zionism

https://twitter.com/gregreese/status/1785222757308887151


Keywords
vaccinesnewsamericarussiasgt reportisraelzionismbidencanadawhosherifftrudeaugazaagtrending newswefchristopher jamesred alert reportthe heart of darkness
