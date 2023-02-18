BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Australia World Wide FREEDOM Rally - Aussie Cossack, Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 - 'LIVE' Now.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 02/18/2023

Aussie Cossack is on a 'LIVESTREAM', on YouTube at Aussie Cossack. He may be arrested...? Hope not! Here is the link.

https://youtu.be/0ndvYEfrEJA 

Here are the details to this video that I posted earlier today and now above. 

Australia Wide World Wide Freedom Rally, Saturday 18th of February at 12pm:

⚡️Sydney

⚡️Melbourne

⚡️Brisbane

⚡️Perth

⚡️Canberra

⚡️Cairns

⚡️Kalgoorlie #WeWillAllBeThere

🎯Share. FWD. Download. Re-upload.

🇺🇸 USA anti-war protests "Rage against the war machine" Sunday 19th of February across America.

Confirmed: Dave Graham has been bailed from Police custody and will be speaking at Sydney's Freedom Rally 12pm Fullerton Street Woollahra tomorrow.

😂The bogus charges relate to some "comments" allegedly made by Dave about MSM journalists from 2GB during a LIVE broadcast...

😁Dave's strict bail conditions prevent him from "talking about" certain well known main stream media personalities.

❗️Sounds like another government attempt to stop, suppress and disrupt a political candidate 35 days out from the NSW Election.


🫡Tomorrow will all be there! Bring your flags and friends!.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy