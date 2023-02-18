Australia World Wide FREEDOM Rally - Aussie Cossack, Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 - 'LIVE' Now.

Aussie Cossack is on a 'LIVESTREAM', on YouTube at Aussie Cossack. He may be arrested...? Hope not! Here is the link.

https://youtu.be/0ndvYEfrEJA

Here are the details to this video that I posted earlier today and now above.

Australia Wide World Wide Freedom Rally, Saturday 18th of February at 12pm:



⚡️Sydney



⚡️Melbourne



⚡️Brisbane



⚡️Perth



⚡️Canberra



⚡️Cairns



⚡️Kalgoorlie #WeWillAllBeThere



🎯Share. FWD. Download. Re-upload.



🇺🇸 USA anti-war protests "Rage against the war machine" Sunday 19th of February across America.



Confirmed: Dave Graham has been bailed from Police custody and will be speaking at Sydney's Freedom Rally 12pm Fullerton Street Woollahra tomorrow.



😂The bogus charges relate to some "comments" allegedly made by Dave about MSM journalists from 2GB during a LIVE broadcast...



😁Dave's strict bail conditions prevent him from "talking about" certain well known main stream media personalities.



❗️Sounds like another government attempt to stop, suppress and disrupt a political candidate 35 days out from the NSW Election.





🫡Tomorrow will all be there! Bring your flags and friends!.