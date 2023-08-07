© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.08.03 Ava on Grant Stinchfield Show
In 1984, the CCP passed a law saying that it would not be involved in genetic editing. However, it never stopped.
在1984年，中共通过了一项法律规定说，不会涉及基因编辑项目。但是中共从未停止。
