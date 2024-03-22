The Ukrainian Dnepr HEPP in Zaporozhye is practically destroyed - Dam is OK, Engine Rooms Destroyed or Heavily Damaged

💥🇺🇦 The Dnepr HEPP in Zaporozhye is practically destroyed according to early reports.

The dam is ok, but the engine rooms and other facilities are allegedly destroyed or heavily damaged.

Several other Ukrainian cities are without power.

💬Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko: "Today's attacks on critical infrastructure are the largest in recent times in Ukraine's energy sector. There are hits and damage to generation facilities, transmission and distribution systems in different areas. In some regions there are power outages".

💬The Dnieper Hydroelectric Power Plant is in critical condition: there were two direct hits - at HPP-1 and HPP-2, - director of Ukrhydroenergo.

We are losing the station, he added

⚡️Reports say that the Ladyzhenskaya State District Power Plant in the Vinnitsa Region, the Zmievskaya State District Power Plant in the Kharkov Region, and the Dnieper Hydroelectric Power Station were severely damaged.

🐻 It's worth mentioning that some of the elements Ukraine would need to repair the damage were produced and bought in Russia, which will make things even more complicated

As a result of striking the Dnepropetrovsk Hydroelectric Power Plant , there was a large–scale leakage of petroleum products into the Dnepr - State Ecological Inspectorate

