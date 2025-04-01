❗️"We are happy with how our relations are developing" 🇨🇳 🤝 🇷🇺

Vladimir Putin received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi in the Kremlin.

Putin sends warm greetings to Xi Jinping, calling him “our good friend,” and invites him to Russia for the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and WWII.

“We will mark this anniversary together—the victory over Nazi Germany and over militarist Japan.”

Russia and China, shoulder to shoulder against fascism—then and now.

Zelensky tries to change the terms of the metals deal - Trump

Trump keeps changing terms of metals deal — Zelensky

Russia has handed over a list of Kiev's violations of the moratorium on attacks on energy infrastructure to Mike Waltz and Marco Rubio - Lavrov

USA expanded the sanctions against Iran.

A large-scale attack on Iran will begin soon, an unprecedented assault since World War II.

— Israeli Channel 14

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued travel warnings to all Israelis travelling abroad.

Also, Israeli air force has announced exit restrictions at all airbases throughout the country, no personnel are allowed to leave.