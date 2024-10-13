BREAKING: CHAOS ensues outside ISRAELI military base after successful HEZBOLLAH drone attack - 100 IOF injured & killed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: CHAOS ensues outside ISRAELI military base after successful HEZBOLLAH drone attack.
Herzi Halevi, Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army, was reportedly eliminated.
BREAKING: An ADVANCED HEZBOLLAH Drone Attack just injured & killed 67+ Israeli soldiers while having dinner. UPDATED TO 100: The toll of the drone attack carried out by Hezbollah on the military base south of Haifa has risen to 100 injuries and deaths.
50+ ambulances & medical helicopters are currently on site.
BREAKING: Hezbollah has reportedly assassinated the Chief of Staff of ISRAEL’S Military, in addition to killing & injuring nearly 70 other soldiers.
The attack took place in an IDF dining hall, moments ago.
BREAKING: ISRAELI soldiers are reportedly “crying, a lot,” as predicted by Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah before his martyrdom. (there was a photo of some crying) Cynthia
BREAKING: Footage has been released showing the aftermath of HEZBOLLAH'S drone attack on an Israeli military dining hill. (There was a short video of a very bloody floor, through a large hallway, not posting. (It looked like possibly a military dining hall.) Cynthia
Adding:
Key summary of Hezbollah’s 38 operation against Israel on October, 13th. This marks the highest number of attacks carried out by Hezbollah in a day since the start of the war.
1 - 00:15 – Rocket barrage on an Israeli artillery position in Ma'iliya.
2 - 01:45 – Rocket attack on Israeli soldiers in the Manara settlement.
3 - 03:15 – Guided missile strike on soldiers near Ramiya, causing casualties.
4 - 03:15 – Armored vehicle hit near Ramiya with a guided missile.
5 - 03:15 – Artillery attack on Tel Sha’ar.
6 - 03:45 – IED explosion targeting infiltrating soldiers in Ramiya.
7 - 04:45 – IED explosion and clash with infiltrators at Tal al-Madwar.
8 - 05:30 – Rocket attack on Zebdine barracks in Shebaa Farms.
9 - 05:45 – Direct missile hit on the Zar’it barracks.
10 - 06:00 – Rocket barrage on Khallat Warda.
11 - 06:00 – Rocket attack on Shomera settlement.
12 - 09:30 – Large rocket barrage on Tirat HaCarmel base near Haifa.
13 - 10:00 – Close-range clash with infiltrators at Kanaan Hill, Blida.
14 - 10:10 – Artillery shelling on Maroun al-Ras.
15 - 13:15 – Gunfire engagement with infiltrators in Qawzah.
16 - 13:50 – Rocket barrage on Kiryat Shmona settlement.
17 - 14:03 – Large rocket attack on the Zurit base.
18 - 14:55 – Rocket barrage on the Zar’it barracks.
19 - 15:15 – Missile strike on a tank south of Qawzah.
20 - 15:15 – Rocket barrage on Khallat Warda.
21 - 15:15 – Rocket attack near the Shomera barracks.
22 - 15:20 – Artillery shelling on Kanaan Hill in Blida.
23 - 16:45 – Clashes in western Aita al-Shaab.
24 - 17:00 – Artillery shelling on Misgav Am outpost.
25 - 18:50 – Drone strike on the Zar’it barracks.
26 - 19:15 – Rocket barrage on Tsnobar logistics base in the Golan.
27- 19:30 – Ambush of infiltrators near Mays al-Jabal.
28 - Operation Khaybar – Drone attack on Golani Brigade training camp near Haifa.
29 - 19:15 – Rocket barrage on Manara settlement.
30 - 19:25 – Rocket barrage on Khallat Warda.
31 - Operation Khaybar – Rocket attack on “7200” military maintenance center near Haifa.
32 - 21:25 – Rocket barrage on Manara settlement (3rd time).
33 - 21:50 – Rocket barrage on Manara (4th time).
34 - 22:00 – Artillery fire near Fatima Gate, Kfar Kila.
35 - 22:15 – Rocket barrage on Manara (5th time).
36 - 22:45 – Rocket attack on Hunin barracks.