Hang The Genocidal Bastards!
80 views • 11/28/2023

According to recent data regarding the Covid Vaccine rollout roughly 20 million people were killed and roughly 2 billion were injured. And barely anything has been done to those responsible that became billionaires overnight profiting from the cold blooded murder of our loved ones.We must peacefully retake our government piece by piece and begin the process of prosecuting these genocidal bastards for the most egregious crime against humanity the world has ever witnessed. But our world is struggling to see the truth and are walking into a bleak future. Because they are preparing to do it all over again

