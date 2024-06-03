DIED EXPECTEDLY: AUSTRALIAN STUDIO EMPLOYEE/AMBULANCE VOLUNTEER DIES

They're baffled. They're confused. They don't understand what could've happened. Hell, the guy was a vegan for crying out loud! He diligently worked out at the gym every day.

They said it was a virus. Which virus? They have all those fancy tests nowadays. Tell us, which virus did he have? Oh you can't? That's because the virus didn't exist!

This is straight up poisoning from the covid shots. His brother sure was bragging about his. I guess he'll be next. These people are mentally unfit for this world.

Sources (thanks to the sub who sent this!)

https://www.news.com.au/national/australian-production-runner-has-died-suddenly-leaving-a-grieving-community-behind-him/news-story/298b71459ac046f8c46b369dac48c28b

https://www.facebook.com/ryan.cuskelly3/

https://www.facebook.com/natalie.rose.abbott/

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ryan-cuskelly

Music: Andy Gibb - I Just Want To Be Your Everything

https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=VkNeoTcGwrc

