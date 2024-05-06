Minister the Spirit-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MAY 5 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Contrast The Letter of the Law Which Killeth (Is Rigid and at Times Unreasonable) With the Spirit Which Giveth Life (Is Sensitive and Receptive). Examples of This Are: When Jesus Christ Spoke to His Disciples of Eating His Flesh and Drinking His Blood and When Jesus and Some Disciples Were Censured By the Priest For Breaking the Sabbath Because They Gathered Themselves Grain to Eat.