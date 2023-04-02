Emotional Swimmer Riley Gaines Shares TRAUMATIC Experience with Biological Male in Locker Room

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this emotional video, Riley Gaines, a former swimmer at the University of Kentucky, shares her traumatic experience of being forced to share a locker room with biological male Lia Thomas.
Gaines describes her discomfort and distress at being exposed to male anatomy, and her feelings of violation and helplessness. Her heartbreaking account sheds light on the real-life impact of the transgender debate and the need for safer spaces for women.
Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP
► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu
► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/
► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze
Connect with us on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/BlazeTV
http://instagram.com/TheBlazeTV
http://facebook.com/BlazeMedia
#RileyGaines #Liathomas #Transgender #Gender #lgbt #lgbtq #sports #womenssports #news #politics #Blazetv