Goon Squads

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Say Nothing — You Owe Them Nothing
* Unless the gubment goons have a warrant, you have no obligation to talk to these people at all.
* Do not answer any questions.
* Do not talk to them.
* You cannot trust them.
* This [targeting] is not a coincidence.
* They are not your friends.
* New rules are not the answer; the solution to an integrity problem is new people.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 18 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2ohbe6-disturbing-fbi-video-surfaces-ep.-2014-05182023.html