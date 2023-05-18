Goon Squads

Say Nothing — You Owe Them Nothing

* Unless the gubment goons have a warrant, you have no obligation to talk to these people at all.

* Do not answer any questions.

* Do not talk to them.

* You cannot trust them.

* This [targeting] is not a coincidence.

* They are not your friends.

* New rules are not the answer; the solution to an integrity problem is new people.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 18 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2ohbe6-disturbing-fbi-video-surfaces-ep.-2014-05182023.html

