A Palestinian Resistance Fighter's brief interview - "Life in the Tunnel shows the Path to Liberation, Every step in the Tunnel brings us closer to Al-Aqsa and to a Free Palestine"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Palestinian resistance fighter in a brief interview with Metras, talked about how is the fight in the underground tunnels of Gaza:
- "Life in the tunnel shows the path to liberation, where the scent of the earth is infused with dignity and honor. Every step we take in the tunnel brings us closer to Al-Aqsa and to a free Palestine".