Farmer tells what happened when hogs were injected with a mRNA vaccine

They injected 525 hogs with the mRNA vaccine. Here are the results after 3 weeks (21 days). 25 hogs DIED. 55 hogs became so anorexic (loss of appetite), they were near death. 20 hogs suffered from lameness (unable to walk without difficulty). 12 hogs suffered from loss of condition (the animal's condition deteriorates). 25 hogs had near-death symptoms. 30% of the hogs DIED or had near-death symptoms. They found nRNA in the meat.
This video was posted on "X" on 2 April 2024 here:
https://twitter.com/liz_churchill10/status/1775287724926210495
Mirrored - Larry Hobbs, Fat News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/