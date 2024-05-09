Firstpost





May 8, 2024





AstraZeneca Withdraws Covishield Vaccine After Admitting Rare Side Effects | Firstpost America





COVID-19 vaccine Covishield maker AstraZeneca has announced the withdrawal of its vaccines from the market. The firm says this is because of the decline of its vaccine, as there are newer options available that can combat the evolving virus. The pharmaceutical firm announced its withdrawal weeks after it admitted that its vaccine could cause blood clots and a low platelet count. The company is also facing a million-dollar lawsuit in the United Kingdom with allegations that link its COVID jab with the deaths of at least 80 people. Watch our video to know more.





---





AstraZeneca | Covid 19 | Covishield | Vaccine | London | Firstpost America | Eric Ham | War | Geopolitics | Global Economy | Firstpost | World News | Latest News | Global News | International News | Trending News





#astrazeneca #covid19 #covishield #vaccine #london #firstpostamerica #ericham #war #geopolitics #economy #firstpost #worldnews #latestnews #globalnews #internationalnews #trendingnews





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13HtRQ292Cs