BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AstraZeneca Withdraws Covishield Vaccine After Admitting Rare Side Effects Firstpost America
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
105 views • 12 months ago

Firstpost


May 8, 2024


AstraZeneca Withdraws Covishield Vaccine After Admitting Rare Side Effects | Firstpost America


COVID-19 vaccine Covishield maker AstraZeneca has announced the withdrawal of its vaccines from the market. The firm says this is because of the decline of its vaccine, as there are newer options available that can combat the evolving virus. The pharmaceutical firm announced its withdrawal weeks after it admitted that its vaccine could cause blood clots and a low platelet count. The company is also facing a million-dollar lawsuit in the United Kingdom with allegations that link its COVID jab with the deaths of at least 80 people. Watch our video to know more.


---


AstraZeneca | Covid 19 | Covishield | Vaccine | London | Firstpost America | Eric Ham | War | Geopolitics | Global Economy | Firstpost | World News | Latest News | Global News | International News | Trending News


#astrazeneca #covid19 #covishield #vaccine #london #firstpostamerica #ericham #war #geopolitics #economy #firstpost #worldnews #latestnews #globalnews #internationalnews #trendingnews


Firstpost is an Indian news and media website. Get all the incisive opinions, in-depth analyses and other visual stories that matter to you and the world right here on this channel.


Subscribe to Firstpost channel and press the bell icon to get notified when we go live.

  / @firstpost


Follow Firstpost on Instagram:

  / firstpost


Follow Firstpost on Facebook:

  / firstpostin


Follow Firstpost on Twitter:


 / firstpost


Follow Firstpost on WhatsApp:

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va6zOIrEQIamseyg762V


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13HtRQ292Cs

Keywords
lawsuitvaccineukside effectsdeathsblood clotsrarejabshotinjectionastrazenecacovidadmittingpalki sharmawithdrawscovishieldfirstpostlow platelet count
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy