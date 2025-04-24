© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the New Jerusalem temple complex in the Belgorod region, the region's diocese reported. A fire broke out after the drone attack. The diocese noted that the attack was deliberate and the temple complex was completely destroyed. There are wounded.
Thumbnail, This is how the temple looked like before it was destroyed. Criminal Kiev regime will be punished for this.