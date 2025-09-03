BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Great Deception: Why are Christians Duped by Trump?
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
209 views • 1 week ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Why are Christians Duped by Trump

Why Christians are duped by Trump and how does this link to end of days eschatology? Genocide scholars agree, Israel is committing genocide (da). Remember, Oct 7th was a total stand down to maximize Israeli’s death according to IDF soldiers, Rabbis, and other whistle blowers. Trump tweets a creepy Q and the Cross in his hand with the earth burning. The tweet headline says, the world will understand, nothing can stop what is coming. Is he talking about the turning on of the bio hack quantum computer beast system (real Abomination of Desolation), fallen angels, financial collapse, World War three, or a fake takedown of the deep state. If Trump was to take the deep state down, he would eliminate the FED RES bank and get back to sound money vs. crypto / stablecoins. It is official, poke causes turbo cancer yet Trump launches new defilement pokes all while asking big pharma to give data on the success of the devil juice. The theater of war appears to be going live soon. The right is pushing for censoring the net and red gun flag laws just like the Left. Wings of the same bird. What is the bigger picture of troops on the street and why should you care. Send this video to Trump fans.


Keywords
end of dayschristian newseodmotbsjwellfireseal oneseal fouris trump the anti christtrump is creepy
