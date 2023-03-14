Vaccinated tracker codes | CDC shows four horsemen of the apocalypses on their website | CDC talks RA on website | What are the pandemics being primed for wave 2 of seal 1 | Billionaires and Smart Cities / 15 minute cities, is this about feudalism after planet x | Fed printing money, how does this impact Seal 3 | War is theater | Review the UK health ministers texts | Genesis 3 and the seed war is what this is about, as the days of Noah | Are people chipped | Final Days Report | If you've poked yourself, pray against it and come to ChristJoin our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Book of the End Days Beast System: https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/





CV19 Poke War is not over.. It has just started.