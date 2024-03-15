Four Winds of the Earth-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 13 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Wind, as a Type of the Holy Spirit, Is Not Unlike the Very Breath of God by Which Man Became a Living Soul. And, God Breathed His Word (Inspired) Both When He Wrote It and When It Is Read. The Winds from the Four Corners of the Earth Are Distinctive: the East, a Cleansing Wind; the North, Purifying; South, Fragrant and Comforting; and the West, Rain. Also, Inspiration from a 16th Century Text and from Joni Eareckson Tada.