The Book of Hebrews - Part 14 - "Christ's Sacrifice Once For All" - Expository Reading
Point Of View
Point Of View
5 views • 6 months ago

Christ's Sacrifice Once For All 

Hebrews 10:1-18 NLT

The old system under the law of Moses was only a shadow, a dim preview of the good things to come, not the good things themselves. The sacrifices under that system were repeated again and again, year after year, but they were never able to provide perfect cleansing for those who came to worship. [2] If they could have provided perfect cleansing, the sacrifices would have stopped, for the worshipers would have been purified once for all time, and their feelings of guilt would have disappeared. [3] But instead, those sacrifices actually reminded them of their sins year after year. [4] For it is not possible for the blood of bulls and goats to take away sins. [5] That is why, when Christ came into the world, he said to God, "You did not want animal sacrifices or sin offerings. But you have given me a body to offer. [6] You were not pleased with burnt offerings or other offerings for sin. [7] Then I said, 'Look, I have come to do your will, O God- as is written about me in the Scriptures.'" [8] First, Christ said, "You did not want animal sacrifices or sin offerings or burnt offerings or other offerings for sin, nor were you pleased with them" (though they are required by the law of Moses). [9] Then he said, "Look, I have come to do your will." He cancels the first covenant in order to put the second into effect. [10] For God's will was for us to be made holy by the sacrifice of the body of Jesus Christ, once for all time. [11] Under the old covenant, the priest stands and ministers before the altar day after day, offering the same sacrifices again and again, which can never take away sins. [12] But our High Priest offered himself to God as a single sacrifice for sins, good for all time. Then he sat down in the place of honor at God's right hand. [13] There he waits until his enemies are humbled and made a footstool under his feet. [14] For by that one offering he forever made perfect those who are being made holy. [15] And the Holy Spirit also testifies that this is so. For he says, [16] "This is the new covenant I will make with my people on that day, says the LORD: I will put my laws in their hearts, and I will write them on their minds." [17] Then he says, "I will never again remember their sins and lawless deeds." [18] And when sins have been forgiven, there is no need to offer any more sacrifices.

Keywords
holy spiritholy biblegod the fatherjesus the son
