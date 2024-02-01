Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Al-Qassam Bombs Israeli Armoured Vehicles With Crew; 'Big Success In Anti-IDF Mission'
channel image
Vampire Slayer
22 Subscribers
35 views
Published 25 days ago

Gaza City has turned into a hellscape amid renewed fighting between Israel and Hamas. Videos show a bloody battle raging in the city as Hamas tries to push the IDF out. Al Qassam fighters were seen attacking the IDF's military vehicle in a neighbourhood. Hamas claimed that Israeli troops were present inside the vehicle, which was bombed, killing several evil jews.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket