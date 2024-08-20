Weak Man, Wicked Woman, God's Judgement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This episode delves into the Biblical story of Elijah's daunting task given by God to confront King Ahab. Drawing inspiration from Kelso Carter's hymn 'Standing on the Promises,' the speaker emphasizes the importance of obedience to God's word, even in the face of challenges. The narrative of Elijah's message to Ahab about the consequences of his actions and the fulfillment of God's judgment against Jezebel highlights the theme that wickedness does not pay and that God's word always prevails. The episode reminds believers to stand firm in their faith and responsibilities, trusting in God's ultimate authority.
🔔 Subscribe for more inspiring videos: www.youtube.com/@gnbcsxm
00:00 Introduction and Hymn Reflection
01:05 Elijah's Solemn Task
01:55 God's Command to Elijah
02:49 Elijah Confronts Ahab
04:35 Prophecy of Ahab's Downfall
07:06 Jezebel's Fate
09:19 Conclusion and Final Thoughts