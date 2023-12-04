Large groups of "mostly Chinese men" captured on video crossing illegally into California

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JUST IN: Large groups of "mostly Chinese men" captured on video in California crossing illegally into the United States.
Tomorrow San Diego County officials will vote on whether the county will spend $3 million in taxpayer funds for migrant services due to resources stretched thin.