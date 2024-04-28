BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What's in Washington's Newest Ukraine Arms Package?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
130 views • 12 months ago

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for April 28, 2024…

- US announces that it has secretly transferred long-range ATACMS to Ukraine recently, ahead of the more recent arms package;

- Fewer ATACMS are available to Ukraine than Russia’s Iskander equivalent which also has a longer range than ATACMS;

- The ATACMS along with the weapons and ammunition sent to Ukraine as part of the recent arms package are not war-winning capabilities, lacking the full combined arms capabilities Russia possesses as well as qualitative and quantitative disadvantages;

- Meanwhile, on the battlefield, Russia forces continue advancing particularly in the Donbass region as exhausted Ukrainian forces continue withdrawing along the front;

- While the collective West struggles to arm Ukraine, Ukraine itself is suffering from an increasing manpower crisis. Even if it was able to recruit a large enough quantity of manpower, it does not have the time or resources to properly train and arms them;

- It must be remembered that while Ukrainian military capabilities diminish, Russian capabilities continue to expand;

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
ukrainethe new atlaslatest us aid package
