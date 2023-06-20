BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shocking video shows violent attack in Bordeaux, France
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
140 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 06/20/2023

savages.

⁣⁣Terrorism: ~
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

The Encyclopaedia Britannica. There was an inevitable tendency for them  (the Jewish merchants and  money-lenders,) to specialize in commerce for which their acumen, and ubiquity, gave them special qualifications.  In the dark ages the commerce in western Europe was largely in their hands, in particular, the slave trade. 

Funk and Wagnall Jewish Encyclopaedia They enjoyed full religious liberty...minor offices were open to them.  The trade in slaves constituted the main source of livelihood  for the Roman Jews 

History records that Justinian, although Emperor of the Roman empire, wasn't strong enough to put a stop to their activities. 

With the fall of the Roman empire, Jewish predominance was established. The nations of Europe entered into what historians name  The Dark Ages  




Keywords
sandcogsdoon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy