BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman PERFECTLY Explains Opposition to DOGE
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
783 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
132 views • 5 months ago

There are three different reasons people oppose the Department of Government Efficiency and its leader, Elon Musk. Congresswoman Harriet Hageman breaks down in under a minute why Democrat politicians, bureaucrats, and their legacy media puppets oppose the department.


Then, JD explains why the other two groups of DOGE haters - the foot soldiers and the Globalist Elite Cabal - are so opposed to making the government more efficient.


Find JD Rucker:


- Website: https://americafirstreport.com

- X - https://x.com/jdrucker

- Substack - https://jdrucker.substack.com

- Rumble - https://jdrucker.com/rumble

- Everything: https://jdrucker.com/find


Our Sponsors:


- Survival Food and Gear: https://jdrucker.com/survive

- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis

- Long-Term Food: https://jdrucker.com/food

- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto

- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars

- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://jdrgold.com

- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee

- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds

- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr

Keywords
governmentdogethe jd rucker showharriet hageman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy