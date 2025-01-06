PSYOPs Accept is the presence of demons What is your fascination with all these UFO stories: We are being groomed to believe and to accept the biggest hoax. The biggest hoax in human history.

These are the Psywar Soldiers. That's one of the creepiest videos I've ever seen. And even that was probably. That's what they could release. Yes. Made numerous references to ghosts. Yes. Spooks. Spooks are. It's just a term for evil spirits. Right. A ghost is what? A spirit of a dead person. So, they're telling us that they're into shadows. Everything they touch is a weapon. They do things in the dark. They're in the machines. Spooks in the machines. Ghosts in the machines. What machines? Every machine. Everything. That's your U. S. government. This was the recruitment video. Yeah. So, look, here's where I'm at on my first day back in this seat for January 20,25. We are being groomed to believe and to accept the biggest hoax. The biggest hoax in human history.

So, beware. This very well, Doc, could happen during the Trump administration. I mean, they're rolling this out at the beginning of his administration. Right. I'm not saying he's part of it. I'm just saying they're rolling out this massive PSYOPs operation before he's even sworn into office. They used PSYOPs for four years against him while he was in the White House. They used PSYOPs against him for four years while he tried to get back in the White House. They're going to use PSYOPs against him for four years while he's in the White House. Right. Okay. What that video shows me is that there are people in the U. S. government who operate in the darkest areas. Of the underworld. They're in the underworld. They're speaking to the dead. They're communicating with the dead.

That's why they keep referencing ghosts. The whole thing had a macabre, creepy feeling to it. Right. Like a bad dream. They're going to tell us that extraterrestrials have visited the Earth. Many times. They've been doing it for decades. And the U. S. government has been communicating with them. This is what's called the disclosure moment. And, you know, I talked about this 20-some years ago on True News. Because there was a lot of UFO stuff going on back then. Right. It comes in cycles and waves. Yes. I used to get people. In that wave, yeah. I used to get people who would listen. I used to do True News back when we were audio only. And they'd say, 'What is your fascination with all these UFO stories?

Why don't you report something that's real?' And I would try to tell them, 'You're being primed, you're being set up for a massive deception someday.' Right. It's real deception. Yeah. That's what you need to remember. What do you mean? It's real deception. In that it's a planned deception. Mm-hmm. It's a deception that they've already got mapped out. Sorry, they've got it planned out. They're waiting for the right opportunity. Yes. To drop it. Yes. So just be prepared. Don't believe it. Don't fall for it. Just laugh at it. Just laugh at them. But they're going to try to make you believe that extraterrestrials are here. And they're going to try to get you to accept their presence. What they want you to accept is the presence of demons.

Yes, I said this years ago. I said, there will be a day, Doc, that we will be in a restaurant. And demonic beings will walk in with other people, sit down at a table beside you. And have dinner. And if you say something about it, you will be the bigot. You will be the racist. Because you're not welcoming. You're not affirming their diversity. And you will be treated as a bigot. But you're going to have demonic spirits mingling out in the open, in the public. At sporting events. In shopping areas. In the workplace. Giving lectures at university. We've been talking about having robots. Wait till. The demons show up. The demons who say, we taught you how to make the robots. The biggest lie that they will tell is this.That they are our daddy. Right. That's the biggest lie. There will be a senior demon. A senior E. T. Which will be Satan. He will say, I am your father. He's going to take the place of God. And claim to be the father of the human race. And he's going to say, we couldn't tell you. You weren't ready. You weren't developed enough. But now you have evolved. And you can now handle the truth. We created you. We came to planet Earth. And we seeded the Earth with your kind. The evolutionists are going to swallow this. They're going to completely gulp it down. Because it answers so many questions. It proves evolution. They have their religion. And now they have their God. They'll have their apostles. They'll have an entirely new religion.

