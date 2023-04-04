BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Be Prepared-Could The Trump Arraignment Be For To Cover Up That The World Is Ditching The Dollar?
glock 1911
glock 1911
328 followers
Follow
315 views • 04/04/2023

If The World ditches the petro-dollar, Katie bar the door!  This could be the death of the American economy.  The government has been weaponized against the American people.  Most likely their efforts are intended to induce a reaction of some kind from The Right. Like it or not, America is now a banana republic.  Deal with it.  While the circus in the courts ramps up, be mindful that bank withdrawals are at an all time high.  The exacerbates the risk of bank runs/bank collapse.  Be cautious and keep a minimum of cash in the bank to minimize your risk.  Sufficient stock of spare magazines and ammunition will be very important as societal collapse accelerates.  Get squared away ahead of time.  Thanks for watching, God bless.  Don't forget to boycott America's worst beer, and America's lowest quality chocolate.

weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki
