Mutant Animals with Horrifying Growths Have Been Spotted In Multiple US States! Have You Seen Any?

Deer across the US have been spotted with tumor-like growths hanging off their bodies, joining rabbits and squirrels as animals showing signs of widespread disease.

From the Northeast to the Pacific Northwest, pictures on social media continue to document cases of strange bubbles growing all over local deer, from their faces to their legs.

Over the last two months, people have photographed deformed deer in New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Wildlife officials have already identified the condition as deer cutaneous fibroma, better known as deer warts.

The condition is due to a virus transmitted between deer in all parts of the US, and experts have warned that it's spreading this summer.

The virus mainly spreads through disease-carrying insects like mosquitoes and ticks, which pass on the blood of infected deer to healthy animals nearby.

Since these potentially deadly pests breed and multiply in warmer weather, Americans should expect to see more cases of the condition wherever deer may live.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said: 'Papillomas are most frequently seen during the late summer and into the fall, probably due to increased biting insect activity during this time of year.'

This year, Americans have also been encountering mutated rabbits and squirrels which have been spreading their own species-specific viruses throughout the US. These animals have dealt with similar sores and growths on their bodies as well.

The condition spreading through deer this summer is part of the same broad family of viruses that can affect humans, known as papillomaviruses, which target the skin and mucous membranes.

Learn More:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-15017759/Mutant-deer-horrifying-flesh-bubbles-US-outbreak.html

