© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
redactednews Biden enacts permanent EMERGENCY powers over Ukraine Redacted with Clayton Morris
Redacted @RedactedNewshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6lYUT2Ms_Y&t
https://rumble.com/v2c0gmz-breaking-biden-declares-national-state-of-emergency-as-putin-takes-key-ukra.html
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088896675946
Biden enacts permanent EMERGENCY powers over Ukraine | Redacted with Clayton Morris