MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM THE PLEADIANS, GALACTICS, & ADAMA/TELOS!

Hello Friends and Merry Christmas! This is a special Christmas message from the Pleadians, the Galactic Alliance, and Adama and the Telosians from the Hollow Earth.

Greetings and much love from all of our hearts to all of our brothers and sisters on planet Earth! We are sending all of you much love and light for this joyous holiday!

Three days ago, you had the most powerful winter solstice in 2000 years on this planet, and it brought powerful much needed positive energy to the Earth, in preparation for the Ascension. And it is no accident that Jesus was here on Earth 2000 years ago., because all of these powerful positive energies are all coming together at once.

There is a war going on right now between the negatives who very much want to destroy your beautiful planet, and the positives who want you to ascend and succeed in creating a much better and more beautiful world for you and your children, and all future generations.

The negatives are losing but they are still trying to stop your spiritual ascension. So our message to you today is to be strong because you are winning! Stand up to the negatives who are trying to create a horrible war in the Middle East and in the Ukraine, and who are doing everything they can to destroy your beautiful planet.

We can help you but Earth is a free will planet where you all have the responsibility to make the right choices – we cannot make these choices for you, and only you can.

You are all very powerful spiritual beings meant to create a much better and happier world. In this spiritual war, please do not give your power away to governments and corporations who want to harm you. If we all stand together against tyranny, we can win (and I know we will)! And always trust your heart mind when you make decisions, because your heart ties you into God and the correct path. We the Pleadians, the Galactic Alliance, and Adama of Telos and the Hollow Earth are all confident that you will make the right decisions to create a beautiful, compassionate and loving planet. As Albert Einstein has said, love is the most important and powerful force in the Universe, and we can use this love to fight and change evil from bad to good. So please send lots of love to your enemies because as Jesus said, love can transform the negatives into better beings.

This message is endorsed by the Pleadians, the Galactic Alliance of Interdimensional Free Worlds, and Adama from Telos. With lots of love and light, Ted www.tedmahr.com