Modern Earth Science Destroyed Unit 1.1 Earth Science in a Nutshell

You can read the book for yourself here.
https://archive.org/details/modernearthscien00rine/mode/2up
Here is a link to our public debate board if you are interested in participating.
It also contains our full list of works cited and additional resources.
https://miro.com/welcomeonboard/bkVyMWh4eWZRTERzdkRBMDVodDZKZFRmZHVYQWZnTFRPWnc5S1BmbUs1cVJkQ0xwR1NQVEZZa2s1TmFvVTFnbHwzMDc0NDU3MzQ2NTcxNTAyMzMwfDI=?share_link_id=792334041724
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.