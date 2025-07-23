Episode #88 - How to Escape the Matrix with Santosh Krinsky: Integral Yoga & Conscious Evolution

In this episode, we're diving into one of the most profound spiritual blueprints for humanity's evolution with author, teacher, and consciousness explorer Santosh Krinsky.





Santosh has spent decades immersed in the teachings of Sri Aurobindo, one of the most influential spiritual philosophers of the modern era. Through his work at the Institute for 𝑊ℎ𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑐 𝐸𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 and his "Readings in Sri Aurobindo" series, Santosh brings ancient spiritual wisdom into practical focus, giving us tools to confront today's identity crises, the addiction to consumerism, and the deeper questions about our purpose.





This isn’t just an intellectual conversation. It’s a roadmap to escape the matrix. If you’ve ever wondered whether there’s more to life than the endless pursuit of money, validation, and survival — this episode could be your turning point. Stay tuned.





