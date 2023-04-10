© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
Apr 9, 2023
The crews of Russia’s T-80 tanks continue to carry out firing missions at the forefront of the special military operation’s zone, providing fire support to motorized infantry units, among other tasks
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2h83m0-crews-of-t-80-tanks-on-firing-mission-amid-hostilities.html