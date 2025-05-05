BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mystery Babylon The One World Religion Part Four
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
19 views • 4 months ago

5/4/2025

Revelation 17  Mystery Babylon The One world religion

Intro:  Monday, February 4th 2017  On that day Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, met together and signed ‘A Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together’, a declaration calling for tolerance and peace among the nations of the world.

 

There are over one billion Muslims and 1.3 billion baptized Catholics in the world.  One out of every Four Americans are Catholic.  That means that one third of all the people on the earth are either Catholic or Muslim.  That does not include their influence on the rest of the world who are not adherents.

 

The signing represents the first time there’s ever been a papal visit to the Arab-Gulf states, while marking a historical breakthrough in Roman Catholic/Muslim dialogue.  It’s prophetic because of Revelation 17.   Many  think this is just religious Babylon.  It is…..but much more than that.  

Keywords
biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
