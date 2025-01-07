Following the failure of the Zelensky regime-ordered offensive operation in Kursk over the weekend, another offensive south of Berdin has turned into a “kamikaze” attack, now turning into a graveyard filled with NATO equipment and the bodies soldiers of Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Special Forces “Akhmat” have released their 5-minute footage on January 7, 2025, showing the interception of enemy armored vehicles by their FPV drones from the “Aida” Group during the Ukrainian “big offensive” south of the settlement. The Russian fiber-optic cable-guided FPV drone strike on enemy equipment, which attempted to carry out some kind of attack in the area, which clearly welcomed the forced military action, destroyed the convoy of vehicles during the “Kursk safari” attempt. Kursk has become the largest graveyard for Western military vehicles in the field of science, not a day goes by without dozens of them being destroyed by Russian troops.

The soldiers documented many another scenes of destruction by Russian drone strikes on enemy convoys, leaving expensive NATO equipment behind and causing terrible consequences for them! A $4.9 million British Challenger tank was destroyed by an FPV drone that cost no more than $10,000. The cost was unmatched, and the results showed Russian superiority in using low-cost technology with high efficiency. The surviving Ukrainian tank crew was seen fleeing the scene. A Russian soldier also documented the targeting of an American Stryker vehicle. The armored vehicle was destroyed and then abandoned with eight Ukrainian servicemen’s bodies near it. The operation turned out to be a dismal failure, as the Russian army treated the Ukrainian armored vehicles as if they were targets in a shooting practice with details supported by evidence. Russian Spetsnaz drone operators destroyed the Ukrainian mine-clearing vehicle. They didn’t stop there, as their drones immediately detected the Ukrainian armored convoy and destroyed it. The scene revealed utter devastation among Zelensky’s troops. Furthermore, Russian drone operators cheered as they watched the Ukrainian T-72 tank being blown into the air and were very happy about this achievement. Despite this, several surviving enemy tank crews attempted to flee, and one crew member, who was slightly burned, apparently rushed to the surrounding area to find water to put out the fire.

In a desperate adventure, Zelensky launched a military operation on Russian territory, in a last-ditch effort to achieve success on the ground, but it turned out to be a disaster. The Kiev regime wasted equipment and human lives to speed up the process. Even as their troops tried to evacuate their wounded comrades, Russian drones relentlessly monitored and pursued them. Ukrainian troops tried to break through the Kursk defenses with armored vehicles and combat vehicles, but Russian troops were well prepared, destroying most of them quickly and accurately, causing heavy losses for Ukraine.

