OMG'S Uncle Mick died suddenly today, suspected heart attack - fully jabbed
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
339 views • 4 months ago

PLEASE TAKE A READ.

My Uncle Mick was the last of the family brothers and sisters of 5, it was only 6 months ago we buried his sister, she was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor by Mick, and now the same has happened to him, he was due to come our house for his dinner but didn't show up, so a member of the family went up, he was unresponsive on the couch, my sister's son said he had gave him a lift an hour before about 9:30am from the late shop were he always gets a newspaper and a few bits, my sisters lad and the young lad we all know tried to revive him until paramedics arrived, but he had gone. so i went up to see him ,and this footage is him lying dead on the floor. I'm hardened to it as i know all the jabbed up people are ticking time-bombs, to add i even to a police officer who turned up that he been murdered in effect by the depopuation jabs, he said is that what you think, i said i don't think, i know it is, had a little conversation, were he himself told me he's lost a cousin 3 months ago in her 30's just died, and admitted to taking 3 himself and regrets it, he took on board what i was saying and is aware on people dying, i said you will have to hope for you and your families sake you will be ok but everyone who took them are at risk of dropping dead, i wont be uploading for some days since this has happened, back soon, OMG.

Thanks for sharing OMG, sorry for your loss....

Mirrored - Oh My God


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

