BARELY ALIVE - Nurse Erin gives Update on SEVERE Vax-Injured Woman in Critical Condition

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nurse Erin Olszewski joins Stew Peters to discuss the devastating story of the young woman, Alexis Lorenze, who is in critical condition in the hospital with life-threatening vaccine injuries.
Tags: Stew Peters, Alexis Lorenze, nurse erin, Nurse Erin Olszewski, vaccines, erin olszewski, vaccine injuries, covid, died suddenly, SEVERE Vax-Injured Woman, Critical Condition, hospital, life-threatening