Hamas Launches '7 Attacks In 6 Hours' On IDF, Heavy Fighting In Khan Younis; Rafah Plan Premature?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Even as the Israeli military plans a ground attack on Rafah, Hamas has claimed to have kept up the pressure on IDF troops in nearby Khan Younis. Rafah is Gaza's southernmost city, and currently hosting over half the population of the Palestinian enclave. Being called the last safe zone in Gaza, Rafah is sheltering Gazans displaced from other parts of the territory.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times