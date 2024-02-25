ONLY Eat Apples that are Organic & the Absolute BEST Vitamin D "Supplement!" (Sperti Sunlamps)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video going over my commitment to eat only organic produce to avoid eating pesticides, the best Vitamin D "supplement" with Sperti.com's sunlamp, and safeguarding our soil health from ditty coal-fired power plants.
See below for the items mentioned:
To get a Sperti Vitamin D Sunlamp AND Vitamin D Test Kit, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDtestAndLamp (original: https://www.sperti.com/product/vitamin-d-sunlamp-and-home-test-kit-bundle/?ref=10811
For just the Sperti sunlamp, click-on:
https://tinyurl.com/BetterThanAnyVitaminDpill
Or SAVE 10% by applying discount code:
DANNY when checking-out at @:
Or, get some vitamin D -- while slowing-down aging with a precursor to NAD+ -- found in Richway & Fuji Bio's NMN Octa 3000 by clicking-on:
To learn more about hyperthermia/thermotherapy to support your immune system, click-on:
and look around both:
For product and/or business opportunity inquiries, visit: tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway and then fill-out: tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation
Or, contact their #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:
m: 303.915.7707 and tell him that Danny Tseng referred you
Learn all about Vitamin D at:
CONTROL Your Work Schedule by Being Your Own Boss So You Can Be Outside Between ~10:00 and 14:00, Everyday to Have Ultraviolet B (UVB) Rays Hit Your Skin to Make Vitamin D, NATURALLY!!! Learn HOW by filling-out:
https://tinyurl.com/TImeFreedomCoaching
To help shut-down the remaining ~241 U.S. coal-fired power plants so we don't have mercury & other toxins falling down on our soil & food crops -- while learning how to say "GOOD-BYE" to your energy, water, grocery, and even sewage bill$! -- click-on:
Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid and/or:
tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid
To schedule a complimentary NZE (net zero energy) or off-grid consultation for your home or business throughout the USA & possibly other countries, fill-out the Google Form at: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation
Pay a Business or Commercial/Industrial Energy Bill? Fill-out: tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsultation
To help speed the USA's transition to renewable energy and earn extra $ as a "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant," fill-out: tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid
For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup . For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup. To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup, respectively.
To share this channel with others, use either: WhatIsRoundup.com or tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel