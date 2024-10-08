© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent, Abbas Sabbagh, documented the massive destruction in the Hadath area in the Southern Suburb of Beirut.
He affirmed that the destruction was caused by Israeli raids that are part of the occupation's ongoing aggression on the country.
The devastated area once was a residential neighborhood, knowing that residential buildings have been "Israel's" main target since the escalation of its aggression on Lebanon.