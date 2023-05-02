MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - SIGNS IN THE HEAVENS

THANKS TO PAUL BEGLEY.

SIGNS LEADING UP TO THE SECOND COMING OF CHRIST.

-----------------

Message from Saint Michael The Archangel

As Angelic feathers overshadow me I hear Saint Michael The Archangel say.

BEFORE DARKNESS

Before the appointed time of darkness, the appearance of two suns will be visible in the red skies, as wormwood approaches.

This intrusion upon the solar system will disharmonies the elements of the earth.

With my sword unsheathed I stand ready with multitudes of Angels to defend you from the wickedness and snares of the devil who's days are few in number.

Thus saith, Your Watchful Defender.

CONFORMATION SCRIPTURE

“And the third angel sounded the trumpet, and a great star fell from heaven, burning as it were a torch, and it fell on the third part of the rivers, and upon the fountains of waters: And the name of the star is called Wormwood. And the third part of the waters became wormwood; and many men died of the waters, because they were made bitter. And the fourth angel sounded the trumpet, and the third part of the sun was smitten, and the third part of the moon, and the third part of the stars, so that the third part of them was darkened, and the day did not shine for a third part of it, and the night in like manner.”

‭‭Apocalypse‬ ‭8‬:‭10‬-‭12‬ ‭

--------------

U.N. Issues (Another) Grim Weather Forecast: Warns World to Prepare for El Nino, New Record Temperatures

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2023/05/03/u-n-issues-another-grim-weather-forecast-warns-world-to-prepare-for-el-nino-new-record-temperatures/











