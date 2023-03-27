BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Once You See It, You Can Never Unsee It
The RED Zone
The RED Zone
245 views • 03/27/2023

(Note: This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is shared here for your thoughtful consideration.)

1,392,327 views (YouTube)  Aug 13, 2022 

Do you think this was a big overreaction after reading Joe's yellow note? Moses found God's people worshipping a golden calf when he received the 10 Commandments and he was very angry. Is Joe's reaction to this situation wrong? Joe Kirby teaches on the Bible's prophetic Book of Revelation along with his personal insights on several interrelated timely subjects.

Original video located at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBYiVnY5IQg&t=1s

Discover more thought-provoking videos by Joe Kirby at the below address: 

                                https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                                                                   - The RED Zone





Keywords
satanmosesballidolatrysymbolbullgolden calffalse god
