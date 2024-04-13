Advancing Political Truth and Opposing Big Lies - With Edward J. Curtin, Jr.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TAP (Truth Action Project) hosts Ed Curtin, author of Speaking Truth in a Country of Lies. Mr. Curtin is a public intellectual committed to unveiling the the truth about the military industrial complex, the national security state it spawned, and the Big Lies the deep state uses to cover its tracks.