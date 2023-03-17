I was an actor in a movie in Tijuana - Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cross-border work isn't easy, but acting in a movie in Tijuana, Mexico is always an adventure. Getting there is half the fun. Spanish, pesos, tacos and taxis are just part of the excitement. Step into this visual diary of my two-day adventure going to set on an independent film in Tijuana. This is part two of the two-part series.... Enjoy!