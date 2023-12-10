BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Refaat Alareer – interview from Gaza (mirrored)
44 views • 12/10/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel Useful Idiots at:-

https://youtu.be/Nk0x_s_h-pU?si=er1EWCuOq87Gj5ID

10 Dec 2023 Useful Idiots Full Episodes

For $5 a month, become a Useful Idiot! Get extended interviews, Thursday Throwdowns, and chat live with Katie and Aaron in the Absurd Arena at www.usefulidiotspodcast.com


Watch this week's Thursday Throwdown: CNN Declares Palestinian Civilian Death Ratio 'Tremendous' 

https://www.usefulidiotspodcast.com/p/cnn-declares-palestinian-civilian


Join the Absurd Arena live chat with Katie and Aaron every Tuesday at 12pm est at https://usefulidiotspodcast.com/chat


This week, Useful Idiots guest Refaat Alareer was killed by Israel. We interviewed him on October 11 when Israel had just begun its assault on Gaza, and he shared important on-the-ground information all while sheltering 15 children in his Gaza apartment. Bombs could be heard falling in the background of the interview, but still Refaat bravely spoke out. We are heartbroken and angry by this devastating loss.


Which means it is more important than ever to continue to expose the crimes of Israel.


Here is our interview with him from Gaza.


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
