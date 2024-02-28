Connection Between Leaky Blood Vessels and Brain Fog in Long COVID Patients

Researchers at Trinity College Dublin and FutureNeuro discovered brain fog in Long COVID patients is caused in part by leaky blood vessels in the brain.





Chemical Free Body

Honest, pure and natural ingredients that taste great, and absolutely no harmful man-madechemicals, no binders or fillers, just pure concentrated nature!





https://chemicalfreebody.com/celeste

Use Code: celeste





Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya

Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news





Celestial Report, Celeste Solum, brain fog, leaky blood vessels, link, covid-19, neuroweapon, vascular, pathogenesis, inflammation, blood brain barrier, neuropathy, loss of smell, neurology, Multiple Scleorsis