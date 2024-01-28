Rep Andy Biggs · Collusion, conspiracy, coordinated attacks on Donald J Trump.

Rep Andy Biggs · District Attorney Fani Willis has coordinated with the Biden White House to keep President Trump out of the White House.
This targeting is beginning to smell of collusion and conspiracy. Justice needs to be served.
@RepAndyBiggsAZ
https://x.com/RepAndyBiggsAZ/status/1750967369814491572?s=20
