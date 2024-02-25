BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Woman Seals Hole At Border, U.S. Marines Train Communist Chinese Soldiers, Ballot Harvesting Issue
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
763 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
339 views • 02/25/2024

Paul Preston, the president of the New California State movement shows a woman who took it upon herself to symbolically seal an opening at the border where apparently thousands of migrants or rather an invasion force has passed through. Some of these of the invasion force are communist Chinese soldiers who have apparently ended up at the Camp Pendleton Base in California where they are receiving military training (crazy and traitorous) by our marines. Then Paul talks about ballot harvesting and how the Trump organization has apparently been convinced to also use ballot harvesting which is crazy. Maybe there's some strategy involved by Trump? 

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/marines-training-ccp

Link to New California State --->  https://bit.ly/NewCaliforniaState

.

Keywords
electionconstitutionmilitaryalienscommunismborderwargovernmentordernazilawfraudinvasionillegalcommunistattackssystemred dawnccpmarinesharvestingbetrayalselectionballotimminent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy