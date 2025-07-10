Prayer Radio Conversation show 13 - Dr. Rev. Jim Turrell guest.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Introduction 00:00 - 02:05
The hosts introduce Dr. Turrell, mentioning his books, website, and 43 years of experience as a reverend.
Jesus Under The Hood Paperback – December 19, 2024
by Dr. Jim Turrell (Author)
Instant Public Speaking from the Heart Paperback – February 3, 2018
by Dr. Jim Turrell (Author)
When it's Time to Leave Paperback – July 22, 2015
by Dr. Jim Turrell (Author)
How to Complete a Relationship Kindle Edition
by Dr. Jim Turrell (Author)
Opening Prayer 03:05 - 04:14
Dr. Turrell gives an opening invocation focused on the power of love.
Discussion on Prayer 04:35 - 27:10
The bulk of the interview covers various aspects of prayer, including:
Tangible results from prayer
Staying grounded in prayer
Challenges in prayer
How prayer has changed over time
Silent vs. spoken prayer
Starting the day with prayer
Closing Remarks 27:10 - 33:21
The hosts wrap up, mentioning Dr. Turrell's resources. Dr. Turrell gives a closing prayer and promotes his latest book.
Questions/Answers
Q: What tangible results have you seen personally from prayer? 04:50
A: Dr. Turrell states his whole life is a tangible result of prayer, explaining that whatever one believes is their prayer.
Q: How do you stay grounded in prayer every day? 07:47
A: Dr. Turrell explains that prayer never stops, as one's beliefs are constant prayers.
Q: What do you do when you have a challenge in prayer? 08:33
A: He emphasizes maintaining a constant state of gratitude, even for challenges.
Q: How has your prayer changed over time? 16:27
A: Dr. Turrell discusses the evolution from learning structured prayer steps to a more intuitive approach.
Q: What's your favorite Ernest Holmes book? 18:38
A: "This Thing Called You," which he describes as "a Hallmark card written to your soul."
Q: How do you start your day with prayer? 25:52
A: He starts by being thankful for his wife and the presence of people in his life.
