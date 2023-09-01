Passionate plea to support Maui economically as the whole enchilada could come tumbling down in one big Cabal takedown. Eric and others keep asking: Where are the Children ? Part B

Is Eric the Best or what ? I will go over there if he can get that rich guy to buy my airfare and pay for my lodging. I can put the time in but don't have the money at this time to finance a trip to Maui. Maybe I will move over there and go to work with Eric. Or do something else. I was thinking of moving to Melbourne Florida for 6 months each year. It could be 6 months in Maui and 6 months in Medellin Colombia where I am now living with my son Jeffrey .

Ok I know what many of you are thinking. Fuck Maui. The Island is filled up with a bunch of rich white people - Haoles. Many people can not afford to ever go to Hawaii. It is really expensive to travel to Hawaii. So many will say who cares about all those rich people over there and the poor local Hawaiians. Well the point is the Cabal just nuked the town of Lahain And this has affected the whole Island. Tourists can still go to the other Islands and by pass Maui. I was going to go over to Kauai late last year and realized it was sooooooooo expensive to fly over there and the hotel rates were crazy ezpensive. So I decided not to go. Why don't the Cabal hotels that were not burned down reduce their rates after the locals move out in 30 days so more people can go over there, And reduce the friggin air fares too you friggin Cabal airlines. Make it more affordable. Just my thoughts not that anybody gives a shit.

